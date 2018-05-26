Residential Paving Program Nearing Completion In Village Of Milford

May 26, 2018

Construction is wrapping up on a paving project in the Village of Milford.



A residential paving program has been underway. Ditching work and road milling was done prior to paving work on various streets. The work required intermittent lane closures. Village officials say paving work has been completed and they’re currently awaiting the contractor's schedule on the restoration, irrigation repairs, and final ditching operations. That work could begin as early as Tuesday.



All projected dates and timelines are weather permitting. Meanwhile, motorists are reminded to drive with caution and avoid use of cell phones through the work zones. (JM)