Residents' Input Sought at Transportation Options Open House

October 29, 2018

An upcoming event will give community members the chance to share their thoughts on options that are being considered to improve transportation in Livingston County.



A public open house will be held at Genoa Township Hall from 4 to 7pm on Thursday, November 8th. Dr. Leo Hanifin is Chairperson of the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, which is comprised of various organizations and individuals that feel there is a need to improve and expand transportation services locally.



Hanifin tells WHMI the open house will gather residents’ input on options that are being considered following a data analysis conducted by transportation consultation group AECOM. Hanifin says this is a great opportunity for the county to move forward with ideas that help the transit dependent and riders of choice.



Some of the options currently proposed are improved LETS reservations and services, commuter options, scheduled routes, better bike paths and express bus service to the airport. The options are a part of a comprehensive planning project to develop the Livingston County Transit Master Plan.



More information about the planning project’s results to date can be found at the link below. (DK)