Rickett Road Detour Extended To Thursday Morning

July 11, 2018

Detours will be in place on Rickett Road in the City of Brighton a little bit longer than originally anticipated.



The City of Brighton advises that due to unforeseen circumstances, Rickett Road will again be closed from Sisu Knoll Drive to Oak Ridge Drive from 8pm Wednesday to 7am Thursday morning for emergency repairs to the City’s sanitary sewer line. Traffic will continue to be diverted around the construction area by utilizing Sisu Knoll Drive and Oak Ridge Drive.



The City says Rickett Road is anticipated to be re-opened to two lanes after 7am Thursday morning. The detour map is attached. (JM)