Sewer Line Repairs Taking Place On Rickett Road In Brighton

July 10, 2018

Emergency repairs to a sewer line are underway in the City of Brighton this week.



Rickett Road was closed from Sisu Knoll Drive to Oak Ridge Drive last night for emergency repairs to the City’s sanitary sewer line. Traffic was diverted around the construction area by utilizing Sisu Knoll Drive and Oak Ridge Drive, but was reopened to two lanes this morning.



Construction is anticipated to last approximately one week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Officials advise motorists to expect slowdowns as crews continue to work with an expected completion day of Saturday.



City officials said the sewer main where the breach occurred is one of several old sewer lines in the city which date back to 1938. Due to the age of some of the city’s sewer and water lines, another rupture could occur in the near future anywhere in the system. However, city officials say when, and the location, would be hard to predict. (JM)