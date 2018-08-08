River Rouge Man Pleads Guilty To Hartland Robbery

August 8, 2018

Guilty pleas have been entered by one of two suspects charged with a break-in at a Hartland Township storage unit.



19-year-old Kenneth Helbig of River Rouge pleaded guilty Tuesday to 21 felony counts including breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property and obstructing and resisting a police officer. He was charged along with his cousin, 22-year-old Nicholas Cashero of Livonia for the June 17th incident which began when Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Livingston Concrete on Old US-23, south of Bergin Road. While checking the alarm, deputies heard loud noises coming from Best Self Storage, which is located directly to the north. They observed two males breaking into storage units and stealing property from inside. Deputies requested additional units, which responded and converged on the suspects. Cashero was taken into custody after a minor physical altercation, which led to a count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Helbig fled on foot, but was apprehended during a traffic stop as he attempted to flee the area.



Judge Miriam Cavanaugh reduced Helbig’s bond from $400,000 to $10,000 cash. He’s due back in court September 6th for sentencing, when he faces up to 10 years in prison. Cashero, meanwhile, has an August 17th pre-trial hearing. (JK)