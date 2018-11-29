Road Rage Incident Leads To Crash & Scuffle With Police

November 29, 2018

A man who rolled his car in Tyrone Township was arrested after he attempted to flee the scene and got into a scuffle with a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy.



A deputy was dispatched to the area of northbound US-23 near Clyde Road in Hartland Township just after 3:30pm for a report of a minivan ramming another vehicle. Both vehicles were reported to have continued north on US-23 toward White Lake Road. A short time later the deputy spotted the minivan and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled eastbound on White Lake Road to try and elude the deputy, but then ran off the roadway, drove through several yards and mailboxes, before striking a DTE power pole and overturning in the front yard of a residence near Carmer Road.



The suspect resisted the deputy’s attempts to arrest him, including using a Taser to no effect, but was finally taken into custody with the assistance of Michigan State Police. The suspect and deputy were later transported to the St. Joe Livingston hospital for their injuries. The deputy was treated and released while the suspect remained hospitalized and is expected to face charges of Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing as well as assaulting a police officer once released.



The Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Livingston EMS, Michigan State Police, Fenton City Police Department as well as Fenton Fire Department. (JK)