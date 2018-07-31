Rock The Block Wednesday In Downtown Howell

July 31, 2018

The season finale of a music, food and brews festival series will take over Downtown Howell Wednesday night.



“Rock the Block” brings music and local cuisine vendors together in the downtown area the first Wednesday of each month during June, July and August. Wednesday’s season finale will have two locations showcasing different music, food, brews and wine. The 100 block of North State Street will feature CrossBow, a high energy Celtic band from 6 to 8pm. Then from 7 to 9pm, festivities move over to the 100 block of South Center Street where One Foot in the Groove will perform – a classic rock, rhythm & blues band. Music is free to the public, and food will be available for purchase at each music site.



New for the season finale will be the “Fun-Fundraising Dunk Tank” to support Howell Main Street Inc's year-round programming. The dunk tank will be located on the lawn of First Presbyterian Church and feature various city officials including Howell Mayor Nick Proctor and DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly. Tickets are $5 for 3 throws, or $25 to just dunk someone outright. Time slots are as follows:



6-6:30pm: Photographer Richard Lim, Main Street Board Member

6:30-7pm: Cathleen Edgerly, DDA Director

7-7:30pm: Howell Mayor Nick Proctor

7:30-8pm: Tim Schmitt, Howell Community Development Director

8-8:30pm: Kate Litwin and special guest



Those interested should bring cash as credit cards not accepted. Those who can’t make it but still want to show support can make a donation online at downtownhowell.org or mail a check to Howell Main Street Inc. 118 W. Clinton St. Howell, MI 48843. (JM)