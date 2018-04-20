Rotary Members Planting Trees Across The County

April 20, 2018

With Earth Day and Arbor Day coming up next week, local rotary clubs are doing their part to make the planet a little more green.



Every year the President of Rotary International sets a new goal and project for members around the globe. This year, the challenge is to plant 1.2 million trees, one for each member of the organization. Fowlerville Rotary member Dan Mayhew said their branch is planting 30 trees. When they are able, the trees will be found in the cemetery, Community Park, and Centennial Park. Mayhew said they have been working with the Village officials and are going to plant a mix of maple trees, pear trees, and Newport Plum trees.



The weather this spring hasn’t provided favorable conditions for planting, but Fowlerville Rotary members are still optimistic towards having the trees in the ground by Arbor Day on April 27th. Mayhew, who helps run a family nursery and tree farm in Fowlerville, said it would be great if everyone on the planet took time to plant a tree this season. The important things to consider, he said, are where is the tree going to go, what type of soil do you have, and what kind of tree is best for that spot. The biggest issue with tree planting in Livingston County is clay. Mayhew said most tree farms and nurseries know about this and are happy to educate. There is also an extension office for the Michigan Department of Agriculture in Howell that can help take soil samples and tell homeowners what their soil does or doesn’t need. (MK)