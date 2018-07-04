Police Say Suspected Drunk Driver Crashed Into Traffic Light & Pole

Temporary stop signs have been installed at an intersection in Fenton after a suspected drunk driver destroyed a large traffic pole.



A suspected drunk driver struck the traffic light and pole at the intersection of Rounds Drive and Shiawassee Avenue around 3:15am Sunday. The Tri-County Times reports the man was traveling eastbound on Owen Road/Shiawassee Avenue. The road curves at the traffic light but the driver, a 24-year-old Sterling Heights man, is said to have steered directly into the pole. The man fled the scene but was located in a nearby neighborhood. He had sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital. The results of a blood draw are pending.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be installing a temporary traffic light while a new specialty pole is ordered. Fenton’s Department of Public Works has since installed stop signs at the intersection, which will be treated as a four-way stop. Officials are working to get a temporary pole and signal installed as soon as possible, hopefully next week. (JM)