Cong. Mike Bishop in Howell Today for Roundtable with Manufacturing Leaders

April 23, 2018

Leading manufacturing executives from Livingston County and beyond were in Howell today for a panel discussion hosted by PepsiCo, which operates a plant employing 400 in Howell.



The "Business Influencers Roundtable" discussion was led by 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop, who is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. The Committee has jurisdiction over all taxation, tariffs and other revenue-raising measures, as well as a number of other programs including Social Security, unemployment and Medicare. Bishop also serves on the committee's oversight and human resources subcommittees.



After the forum, Bishop told WHMI he was encouraged by the input he received from the local business community and will take the information he amassed back with him to Washington.



The congressman added that roundtable events such as the one in Howell are vitally important in order for him to get his message across to Congress about the positive effects of tax reform. The officials present at the roundtable discussion praised Bishop for his efforts are championing tax reform, saying Michigan is now heading in the right direction. (TT)