Fenton Township Man Charged In Sexual Assault Of Child

April 7, 2018

The alleged ongoing sexual assault of a child has landed a Fenton Township man in jail.



53-year-old Michael Sackrider was arrested on March 26th and charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they were initially contacted about the incidents in January. The alleged victim told investigators Sackrider, who was her mother’s ex-boyfriend, sexually assaulted her several times at his Linden Road home from 2006 through 2015 when she was between the ages of 11 and 16.



Following that interview, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Sackrider’s vehicle and took him into custody. He denied all of the charges when he was questioned about the allegations. Sackrider is lodged in the Genesee County Jail without bond. Future court dates are pending. (JK)