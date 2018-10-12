Sign-Up Events For Christmas & Thanksgiving Assistance Next Week

October 12, 2018

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is looking to bring hope and joy to families in need this Thanksgiving and Christmas.



The non-profit provides help with food, gifts and toys and is hosting four different opportunities to sign up for assistance. Those will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, and Saturday. A final sign-up event will be held on Saturday, November 17th but that would be too late to receive Thanksgiving assistance so Major Prezza Morrison tells WHMI they encourage those in need to get signed up sooner than later. She says the later date is in case someone was gone or something comes up. She says sometimes you don’t know you’re in need until it gets closer to Christmas and financial realities set in. She says at least people know they have something to fall back on and some way to help them.



Morrison says last year, the Salvation Army was able to help 532 households and gave out 5,700 gifts to 1,300 children last year – which was a big help for people. She says people might think there is always someone worse off but if it can help make a better Christmas for those struggling or if the assistance would help them buy food or pay rent, Morrison says sign up because they want to help and that’s what the Salvation Army is here for and there are plenty of toys.



The sign-up events will take place at the Salvation Army’s 3600 E. Grand River location. Dates, times and details on what of documentation to bring can be found through the link. (JM)