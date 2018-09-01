Salvation Army Hoping Summer Successes Roll Into Fall And Winter

September 1, 2018

After a successful summer campaign, the Salvation Army is gearing up for fall and winter programming. The Salvation Army of Livingston County is sending out a thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who donated their time and talents to their many programs this summer.



The Summer Lunch Bunch served thousands of meals to kids who may have gone without while also giving them a fun and educational way to spend an afternoon. Because of volunteer efforts, the food pantry now has regular hours, whereas in the past residents needed to schedule an appointment. The Salvation Army’s Echo Grove Summer Camp ran 30 sessions ranging from 3 days at time up to a full week. For $15 to $30, children were offered camping experiences that included sports, music, water activities, crafts, and team building. The Pathways of Hope initiative provided counseling, education, and resources that helped several families become self-reliant. A single mother found housing through the program, while another parent secured a job that pays enough to support their family.



Now, as autumn approaches, the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance planning begins. Donations and volunteers are being sought to make the upcoming fall and winter as successful as summer has been. Red Kettle sponsorship opportunities are now open with limited locations. Proteins and personal care items are still needed for the food pantry.



For more information on volunteering or donating items, visit www.salvationarmylivingston.org, or call Nikki Moor at (517) 295-4342. Donations may also be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 647, Howell, MI 48844, or dropped off in person at the Corps Community Center located at 503 Lake Street, in Howell. (MK)