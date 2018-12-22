Salvation Army Seeks Donations, Volunteers For Red Kettle Campaign

December 22, 2018

This marks the last busy shopping weekend before Christmas and the Salvation Army of Livingston County is seeking help from area residents.



The Red Kettle campaign is the group’s largest fundraising effort of the year and runs until January 31st. The local corps has raised $222,800 of its $385,000 goal. Bell ringers will be stationed at stores around Livingston County throughout the Holiday season.



Money raised during the campaign goes towards a number of programs, including energy assistance to keep heat and lights on, homeless shelters, rental assistance, food for the hungry, youth mentoring programs and more.



Major Prezza Morrison says she has faith in the community and cited the generosity of one local resident who recently donated a gold coin worth around $1,200.



The organization is looking for bell ringers on Christmas Eve as well. You can sign up at www.registertoring.com.



Donations can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844, dropped off at the local corps (503 Lake Street, Howell) next week , Monday, December 24th 9am-12pm, Wednesday, December 26th through Friday, December 28th 9am-5pm and Monday, December 31st 9am -12pm. Donations can also be made online at www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org, Individuals can also start a Virtual Bell Ringing campaign to help too. (AV)