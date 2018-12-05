Salvation Army Thankful Following Volunteer Red Kettle Weekend

December 5, 2018

The traditional sound of bells ringing out at The Livingston County Salvation Army’s Red Kettles were heard all over the county last Friday and Saturday thanks to the over 400 volunteers who helped.



Each year, The Salvation Army asks busy do-gooders to volunteer time at the Red Kettles. Officials at the local Corps say they never had 100% volunteers and have paid bell ringers to fill in those open shifts. This year was different and the Corps accepted a challenge to make December 1st a 100% volunteer day. As of November 30th at 10:30am, the challenge was met. Excited staff and office volunteers celebrated throughout the day until about 4pm when two shifts were canceled due to unexpected circumstances. However, officials say the fact that volunteers all over Livingston County helped fill 170 of the 174 hours is certainly something to celebrate. It was also noted that the Livingston County Realtors Association stepped up and took over half of the shifts on Friday, November 30th, which equates to over 40, two-hour bell ringing shifts in one day, done by one organization. Those volunteers raised over $5,000 of the $8,000 total for the day.



Development Director April Dertian says it was an exciting weekend in that not only were they able to accomplish something never done before, but they also saved money that would have went toward paying hired bell ringers. She says the season isn’t over yet and there are many more days to help The Salvation Army meet its fundraising goal of $385,000 by volunteering time. Much needed volunteers can sign up for two hour shifts online. That link is provided, along with information on other volunteer and donation opportunities. Bell ringing shifts can be scheduled through the link or by calling the Corps at 517-546-4750 ext. 347. Those that are not able to ring outside or would like to do more can help by signing up to Virtual Bell Ring. Virtual Bell Ringers can spread the word and raise money right from the comfort of their home. Donations are accepted via mail to The Salvation Army P.O. Box 647 Howell, MI 48844, online or text Hope16 to 41444. (JM)