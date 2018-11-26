Santa and His Reindeer Coming to Brighton Library

The Brighton District Library is helping families get in the holiday spirit with their upcoming open house.



Santa and his reindeer will be making an early Christmas stop at the library on Saturday, December 8th, from 11am to 2pm. The family-friendly event will include bell-ringing, music, treats, stories, and crafts.



Festivities begin with a visit from one of Santa’s magical reindeer. Kids can meet throughout the day and take pictures with Santa, who’ll have arrived straight from the North Pole to hear their wishes for Christmas. Then from 11:30am to 1pm, there will be a performance by the Vintage Strings Band, which is followed by ringing and singing with the First United Methodist Church of Brighton Bell Choir from 1 to 1:30pm.



All ages are welcome and admission is free. For more information, call 810-229-6571 ext. 223.