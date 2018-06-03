Linden Woman Reports Scam Involving Priority Mail

June 3, 2018

A scam is circulating around the Linden area.



The latest scam involves Priority Mail congratulating an individual for taking part in their first Secret Survey assignment. A Linden woman advised authorities of the scam. The Tri-County Times reports the scam includes a check for $2,850.24 made payable to Adams McDean. An enclosed letter directs the target to deposit the check and to keep $400 to cover their costs. Individuals are then assigned to evaluate stores selling eBay gift cards and purchase different denominations. The intended victim is then instructed to email all of the purchased gift card numbers to an account titled: adamsmacdean99@gmail.com and include numbers located beneath the scratch-off area in the email. The check is considered fake, and intended victims are then out $400.



Any potential victims should contact their local police department. (JM)