Beware Of Scam Artists Posing As Utility Employees

December 22, 2018

Consumers Energy is warning residents about a pair of scams that con artists are running across the state. The utility service is cautioning customers about imposters claiming to be from the energy provider to try and gain access to the inside of homes. Consumers Energy spokeswoman Debra Dodd says there have been reports of this happening on both the east and west sides of Michigan.



Consumers Energy employees and contractors will always be wearing company identification and will gladly show it upon request. If they do need access to your home, advance notice will always be provided. Spokeswoman Debra Dodd said that if anyone feels uncomfortable, they should call Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050, 911, or the local police.



Consumers Energy will always provide advance notice if entrance to a home is needed. Dodd said there is another scam going around where imposters are calling customers and telling them they are past due with payments and that their service will be shut off in a few hours.



To prevent this, the scam artists ask for the customer to buy a prepaid credit card and to call them back with payment info. Dodd says they will never demand payment via phone, ask for personal information, or require a payment to be made with a prepaid card. For more information on how to avoid being the victim of a scam, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/scams. (MK)