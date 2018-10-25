Scary Storytelling Festival Saturday

October 25, 2018

Professionals will be working to scare residents out of their wits this weekend in Howell.



The annual Scary Storytelling Festival will return to Downtown Howell this Saturday evening, featuring the professionals of the Ann Arbor Storyteller Guild. Two different spooky events are being offered. At 7pm, a Children’s Scary Story will take place on the first floor of the Howell Opera House. Admission is free. That will be followed by a scary story adult concert at 9pm in the 2nd floor theater, which is deemed appropriate for ages 14 and older. A donation of $20 includes dessert and coffee for the adult event. Seating is limited and organizers caution that there is no heat so if the weather is cold outside, it could be chilly in the Opera House.



You’ll find registration details through the link. (JM)