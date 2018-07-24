Scholarship Honors Memory Of Milford Student

A fire science scholarship at Lake Superior State University has been created to honor a local student who died.



The Sault Ste. Marie school says the Justin Kelly Memorial Endowment is made possible by family and friends of Kelly, a fire science student from Milford who died in February as a result of an accident. Kelly was a 2016 graduate of Milford High School, where he played basketball, ran track, and was a swimmer. Fire science candidates entering their junior year are eligible for the award, which will be a minimum of $1,024. The criterion stipulates that the award amount will end in $24 to represent Justin’s fire science helmet number at Lake Superior State University.



The first recipient is Jacob Sieloff, who is from St. Clair. He says in a release that Kelly was a classmate and friend who remains "a huge part of LSSU." The LSSU Foundation is accepting additional contributions to the scholarship.



Pictured: John and Joan Kelly sign documents with Lake Superior State University President Peter Mitchell (standing, left) in April to create the Justin Kelly Memorial Endowment in memory of their son. His scholarship will benefit eligible LSSU fire science students entering their junior year. In uniform is Kelly’s former LSSU professor, Fred Newton. (LSSU/John Shibley)