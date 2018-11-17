School Board Considers Adding JROTC To BHS Curriculum

November 17, 2018

The Brighton Area Schools will be conducting a survey of students to ascertain whether they are interested in a junior ROTC program at Brighton High School. JROTC is the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and, as the name implies, it is designed to prepare students for a possible military career. The survey will also ask students to state what other courses they would like to see added to the curriculum.



Outgoing Board Trustee John Conely had previously asked the board to consider adding a JROTC program to the district curriculum, much as Howell High School has. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that a survey will be taken of students in the 7th through 12th grade to determine if there is enough interest on the part of students and parents to support such a program.



The minimum enrollment requirement is 100 students. Some 29 high schools in Michigan have a junior ROTC program. The JROTC program would not come cheap, with an estimated cost to the district of $150,000 per year. And if the minimum number of students is not maintained, the government would require the district to drop the course. If it gets final approval by the board, the program sponsored by the US Army would be the one adopted at BHS. Howell's JROTC program is affiliated with the U.S. Air Force.



Under Title 32 of the Code of Federal Regulations, the Dept. of the Army states that the objectives of the program are developing citizenship and patriotism, self-reliance and responsiveness to authority; improving the ability to communicate well, both orally and in writing; also developing physical fitness; respect for the role of the US Armed Forces; knowledge of team-building skills and basic military skills. Gray says that if there is sufficient interest, the program could begin with the start of school next September. (TT)