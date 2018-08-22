School Supply Scam Reported In Downtown Howell

August 22, 2018

The Howell Police Department is advising the community about a school supply scam.



Around 5pm Tuesday, four juveniles were seen in the downtown Howell area requesting cash donations for kids in need of backpacks and school supplies. They were distributing flyers, telling people that the proceeds would benefit LESA. The Howell Police Department followed up and stresses LESA is not doing that kind of fundraising.



If anyone notices the group of juveniles at downtown businesses or homes, police say it is a scam and individuals should call 911 to report their whereabouts. A photo of the flyer is attached. (JM)