Schuette & Whitmer To Square Off For Governor

August 8, 2018

Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer has won the Democratic nomination for Michigan governor and will lead the state's first all-female statewide ticket into her fall showdown against Republican state Attorney General Bill Schuette, who was endorsed by President Trump.



Schuette and Whitmer - both veteran officeholders - easily bested their opponents in Tuesday's primary to set up their head-to-head race to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder. Another Trump favorite, Iraq War veteran and business executive John James, advanced to face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.



Though Whitmer may still choose a male running mate, the Democrats are fielding women for state attorney general and secretary of state in what they hope will be a "pink wave" in November. (AP)