Scientists Studying Hamburg Meteorite

February 1, 2018

Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan and parts of Livingston County.



NASA scientists say the 6-foot-wide meteor broke apart about 20 miles over Earth on January 16th, creating a bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky. Meteorite hunter Robert Ward found the meteorite on a snow-covered lake in Hamburg Township and donated it to the Field Museum. He and two fellow meteorite hunters were among the first to discover six different fragments in a single day.



A meteoroid is a small chunk of asteroid or comet. When it enters Earth's atmosphere it becomes a meteor, fireball or shooting star. The pieces of rock that hit the ground are meteorites. The meteorite that Ward donated is the size of a peach pit and arrived at the museum on Wednesday. Scientists said it’s one of the best-preserved meteorites in the museum’s expansive collection of more than 1,500. That’s because it was found just two days after its fall 20 miles over Earth and was never in contact with liquid water.



Museum Associate Curator Philipp Heck believes the meteorite came from an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter. Heck said since it was a fresh fall, the meteorite might contain material not usually preserved in others. Heck and his team have classified the specimen as a chondrite, which are rather common and fall a few times a year but usually don’t land in a retrievable place. Estimates are that the meteorite is around 4.6 billion years old. (JM)