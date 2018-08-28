Howell City Councilman Scott Niblock Resigns, Applicants Sought To Fill Vacancy

August 28, 2018

The deadline is approaching for interested candidates to apply for a vacancy on the Howell City Council.



Longtime Councilman Scott Niblock earlier tendered his resignation, effective August 26th. Council has 30 days from the effective date of the resignation to fill the position. The decision was said to be tied to work commitments, which limit the amount of time he can dedicate to serving on Council. Niblock has served on Council for the past 13 years.



Members earlier accepted the resignation and expressed both regret and appreciation for his years of service, commenting they’ve appreciated working with Niblock and recognize that he always acted with the City’s best interest in mind. City Manager Shea Charles told WHMI it was tough to see Niblock go as he’s provided a lot of great insight over the years, noting there was a lot of conversation amongst mayor and council members about how he will be missed. Charles says unfortunately, Niblock’s professional job commitments are beyond what he can do, to do both at the same time.



Qualified applicants are now being sought to fill that the position. Applicants must be a Howell City resident, registered voter and cannot be in default to the City of Howell. The deadline for applications for those interested in serving is 5pm this Friday. Council met Monday night and scheduled a special meeting that will take place on Wednesday, September 5th at 5:30pm in council chambers. The meeting will serve as both an interview session for interested candidates but also a budget work session. After interviews are conducted, Charles says Council will hopefully make a selection that evening. Whoever is appointed would serve the remainder of Niblock’s term, which expires in November 2021.



Applications are available on the 3rd floor of Howell City Hall or the City's website. The form is also attached. (JM)