Suspect Charged In Retail Fraud Incident At Rural King

April 10, 2018

A man is facing criminal charges following a retail fraud incident at Rural King in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report retail fraud around 5:17pm Saturday that had just occurred at the Rural King on Highland Road. Store employees reported that a man was observed attempting to conceal an unknown item in his coat. The employees pursued Thompson into the parking lot and attempted to restrain him for suspected retail fraud but he managed to escape and fled in his vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the employees sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical attention at the time of the incident.



39-year-old Sean Thompson of White Lake Township was later located by the Sheriff's Office and arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and retail fraud. Thompson was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell and is currently free on a $5,000 cash/surety bond.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the White Lake Township Police Department and the incident remains under investigation. (JM)