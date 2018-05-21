2nd Annual Polo Classic Stomping Back Into Hartland

May 21, 2018

The polo ponies will again be on display for the public at an event that is looking to build on its inaugural success.



The 2nd Annual Hartland Polo Classic is set for Saturday, June 9th at the Detroit Polo Club’s location off of Bergin Road, near Old US-23 and M-59. Katie Chuba is the Executive Director of the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce and says it will be a day of fun and action witha strolling catered dinner before the match begins, with a halftime “derby style” hat contest and traditional “stomping of the divots. Following the match, guests can mingle with the polo players and enjoy a DJ’d after-party.



Emmalyn Wheaton is the Detroit Polo Club’s manager and says last year’s event did a great job of bringing the sport to a brand new audience. She says many people are surprised to learn they’ve actually been in Hartland for more than 15 years and that when they have an opportunity to actually experience it, they are pleasantly surprised to find a “very blue collar vibe” and end up falling in love with the sport.



Tickets are $75 in advance and can be purchased online through the link below. Proceeds from the event benefit the Hartland Chamber’s scholarship fund and community givebacks. (JK)