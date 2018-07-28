Second Building Approved For Hartland Twp. Water Treatment Plant

July 28, 2018

A second building will be constructed onsite at Hartland Township’s Water Treatment Plant, as public works officials claim the original building is running out of storage space.



The facility is located north of M-59, between Old US-23 and Cullen Road, and was developed as the Water Treatment Plant in 2001. The five-acre parcel currently includes a water tower and the treatment facility. But the township’s Public Works department says a second building is needed onsite for the purpose of storing maintenance equipment.



The Planning Commission on Thursday reviewed a proposal from Public Works Director Bob West, which sought an amendment to the original site plans in order to construct the 40 by 60ft. building to the north of the treatment facility. The site plan, which only requires approval from the Planning Commission, was approved unanimously.



A final project cost is unknown at this time. No additional improvements or expansions are currently planned for the site and officials do not expect the building to impact local traffic. (DK)