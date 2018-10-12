Second Street Reconstruction Project Progressing

Water service connections are scheduled to begin next week as part of the Second Street Reconstruction project in the City of Brighton.



The project includes replacement of sanitary sewer lines and water mains, concrete curb and gutter replacement, resurfacing of North Second Street from Cross Street to Millpond Lane and new five foot sidewalks on each side of North Second Street. The City advises the contractor is currently flushing and chlorinating the newly installed water mains. With the water service connections, the City says there should be very minimal service interruptions. All affected homeowners and businesses will be notified when the water will need to be disconnected. Meanwhile, the road base preparation is continuing and sidewalk base preparation has begun. Both will continue through next week.



Projects updates can be found on the City of Brighton’s website. The link is provided. (JM)