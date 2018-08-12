SELCRA Board Narrowing Search For New Director

August 12, 2018

A local recreational authority has narrowed its search for a new director.



The Board of Trustees for the Southeastern Livingston County Recreational Authority, or SELCRA, met Thursday night to discuss the search for a new leader. Former Director Jason Spiller resigned in June to accept a position managing Camp Dearborn at its golf courses in Milford. Spiller was the third director for SELCRA in less than two years, as the organization underwent changes in membership and funding.



Brighton Township Supervisor and SELCRA Board Member Patrick Michel shared the four main components of the job the new director, when chosen, will inherit. First is overseeing SELCRA’s current programming while developing and deploying new ones. Secondly is the management and development of the Meijer Skate Park, which was recently reopened under Spiller’s leadership after years of being closed. The third component is fundraising. Michel said that with a small budget and reliance on sponsorships and grants, this will probably be the new director’s biggest challenge.





Michel said they had over 60 responses to their advertisements online and after some careful deliberations, whittled the list down to 7, where it currently stands. Board Member Richard Everett of Green Oak Township said the response was excellent and better than anticipated. He suggested that reflects the quality of what they have going, which has brought desirability to the position. Michel closed by saying that they expect to have the position filled around, or shortly after, Labor Day. (MK)