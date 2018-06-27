SELCRA Seeks New Director

June 27, 2018

A new leader is being sought for a local recreation authority.



Jason Spiller, who had served as director for the Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority, or SELCRA, has stepped down from the organization. According to SELCRA Trustee, and Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles, Spiller accepted a position managing Camp Dearborn in Milford and its golf courses. Spiller was the third director of the organization in less than two years’ time, having come on board in January of 2017 to replace Phillip Biscorner, who served in the role for only about six months before also leaving for a new job.



One of the major accomplishments achieved under Spiller’s tenure was the reopening of the Meijer Skate Park, which had been closed for several years. SELCRA also underwent a funding change last year, switching over from charging communities on a per-participant basis to an annual flat fee for its two member municipalities. Green Oak Township pays $100,000, while Brighton Township pays $150,000. Together that makes up less than half the organization’s annual revenues, with most of the rest coming from youth athletic leagues and programs.



The organization has four full-time employees and four part-time employees that work out of the Brighton Educational Community Center. St. Charles says they are now advertising for applicants to fill the director’s position. (JK)