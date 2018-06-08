Local Senator Calls For Resignation Of Judge Brennan

June 8, 2018

State Senator Joe Hune is calling for the resignation of embattled 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan, saying the charade must end.



The Fowlerville Republican called for the resignation in a formal letter today, saying Brennan has been mired in controversy since 2013. An ongoing investigation into her professional and personal conduct has drawn criticism of Brennan’s behavior from constituents and local officials. Hune says he’s tired of the continual complaints that flood his office involving Brennan’s antics inside and outside of the courtroom. He says residents have been bullied far too long by Brennan and he’s beyond sick of it.



Brennan is being investigated by Michigan State Police and the Judicial Tenure Commission following revelations of an admitted sexual relationship with MSP Detective Sean Furlong. Brennan presided over the 2013 double murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Furlong was the lead detective and chief prosecution witness. Brennan is also under scrutiny for potentially violating professional standards becoming of a judge, egregious misconduct from the bench and allegedly misappropriating public resources for personal gain. Former Livingston County Judge Daniel Burress recently filed a petition in circuit court to impanel a grand jury and appoint a special prosecutor in the matter.



Hune says he hopes the ongoing investigations are proceeding with honesty and integrity, but the speed at which they are progressing is pathetic. He says the Judicial Tenure Commission’s sloth speed and veil of secrecy are further weakening the confidence citizens have in the judicial system – adding Brennan should simply do the right thing and step down. Should the Judicial Tenure Commission find wrongdoing in Brennan’s actions, they will make a recommendation for sanctions to the Michigan Supreme Court, which will decide on a penalty of censure, suspension or removal from office. (JM)