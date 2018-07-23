Senior Dance Troupe To Perform Motown Show In Hartland

July 23, 2018

A full on stage show of dance and music from the Motown era is on tap later this week in Hartland.



The Recycled Rockettes and Rockers are a dance group of women and men, age 50 and over, who dress up in Broadway-style costumes with many changes during their performances. They have two shows this Thursday and Friday titled “Motown and More.” Based out of the Hartland Senior Activity Center, the group is instructed and choreographed by Maria Usher and are known for always putting on an upbeat show.



Cindy Rasmussen is one of the dancers and says they may not necessarily have dance experience when they join the group, but many hours are spent perfecting their routines, which she believes has a very therapeutic effect for them while also entertaining the audience. "It does a lot for fitness. It does a lot for memory...it keeps us young and fit and strong and active. A lot of people refer to it 'Oh you're doing a recital' and I always say it's not a recital, it's a show...with lighting and audio...where people come and see us perform."



“Motown and More” will be held at the Hartland Performing Arts Center on Highland Road this Thursday, July 26th at 1:30pm, with a second performance on Friday, July 27th at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Hartland Senior Activity Center for $10 and will be $12 at the door of each performance. For more details call 810-626-2135. (JK)