Senior Scam Presentation Set For Tuesday in Fowlerville

May 14, 2018

An upcoming educational event aims to help prevent senior citizens from falling victim to scams.



A senior scam presentation is planned this Tuesday, May 15th at the United Brethren Church located at 9300 West Grand River in Fowlerville. The presentation will focus on local and national scams/frauds targeting senior citizens and what to look for so you or a loved one doesn't fall victim to fraud. The presentation will start at 6:30pm and continue until 8:00pm. Light refreshments will be available and there will be a question and answer session after the presentation.



Organizers say all are welcome to attend. Those with questions can contact the Fowlerville Police Department at 517-223-8711. (JK)