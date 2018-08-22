Construction Project On 7 Mile Road Today

Motorists traveling in the Northfield Township area are being advised of some preventative maintenance work that gets underway today.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin a chip seal project on 7 Mile Road between East Shore Drive and Pontiac Trail in Northfield and Salem Townships today. The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. Motorists, emergency services and others are being encouraged to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. Once the project is completed, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35mph while the stone settles. (JM)