Sheriff: Marijuana Legalization Will Change The Face Of Michigan

November 7, 2018

Marijuana legalization, non-partisan redistricting and expanded voting access were all given the green light by voters across the state and locally in Tuesday’s General Election.



Michigan has become the first state in the Midwest to approve recreational use of marijuana. Proposal 1 legalizes the use and sale for adults 21 and older. The ballot measure comes ten years after Michigan voters approved the use of medical marijuana. Sheriff Mike Murphy said he was disappointed the proposal passed, and anticipates there will be litigation for years to come. He says the passage of Proposal 1 is a disaster that will change the face of Michigan and he’s disappointed the message didn’t get out and that people were somewhat ambivalent. The measure passed in Livingston County, which Murphy said "floored me to be honest" that people didn't think it was a big deal. He feels those who voted in favor will change their tune in three to five years.



Municipalities previously had to “opt in” to allow dispensaries but under the Proposal 1, municipalities have to “opt out." Murphy said he plans to speak with local townships, cities and villages and express it’s probably not what they want. He says it will ultimately be up to them, but he’s hoping to get most to opt out. Murphy noted there are more pot shops than Starbucks or McDonalds in Colorado and that’s not what he wants in Livingston County - and he truly doesn’t think that’s what other people here want either. (JM)