Slotkin Receives Endorsements From Former National Security Officials

September 12, 2018

The Democrat seeking to unseat Republican Congressman Mike Bishop has received a series of endorsements from national security leaders.



Elissa Slotkin of Holly announced endorsements from four individuals she served with under the Bush and Obama Administrations. Topping the list is former Republican Senator from Nebraska Chuck Hagel, who served as Secretary of Defense in the Obama Administration. Hagel said Slotkin, who spent three tours in Iraq as a CIA analyst, had served in the Middle East, “in some of the worst zones we have seen and some of the most difficult assignments over the last 30 years.” Hagel said she would take that experience and use that in Congress to be a “very significant voice on behalf of national security for this country.”



Also endorsing Slotkin was President Bush’s former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadly, who called her, “one of the finest public servants with whom I have had the privilege to serve.” Slotkin served on the National Security Council staff under Hadley and regularly briefed the President. Slotkin was also endorsed by Lieutenant General Doug Lute, Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan and Ambassador John Negroponte, Former Director of National Intelligence.



Slotkin said she was proud to receive the endorsements of her former bosses from the Bush and Obama administrations, adding that, “It was an honor to serve with them, working on some of the most pressing national security issues our country faces."



In response to the announcement, Stu Sandler with the Bishop campaign emailed WHMI the following statement. “Elissa Slotkin failed to get confirmed by a Senate with a Democratic majority because Senators thought she was unqualified and questioned her honesty. Senator McCain called Elissa Slotkin totally unqualified. Slotkin’s failures in Iraq and inability to prepare for the rise of ISIS were criticized by Senators and part of the reason she was not confirmed.” (JK)