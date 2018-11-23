Snack Drive To Help Students Over Holiday Break

An annual snack food drive that will benefit homeless students and those in need during the holiday break is coming back. The Livingston Educational Service Agency, or LESA, developed The Education Project a number of years ago after realizing just how many students are considered homeless in the area. The program collects non-perishable food items, which are then put together in snack packs and sent home with students in need during their winter break from school.



Last year, the Education Project was able to help out 550 low-income students and supply 10 families with emergency food kits. This year’s donation drive starts on Monday, and runs through Friday, December 7th. Snack packs will be distributed the following week to kids who are eligible through the McKinney-Vento Act. The McKinney-Vento Act supports children who are homeless, living in temporary situations, or might be in transition of housing.



Some of the items being sought are pudding and fruit cups, mini cereal, juice boxes and water, popcorn, granola bars, crackers, and snack-sized chips. All items can be dropped off at the LESA building located at 1425 West Grand River, in Howell.



Any with additional questions can contact project coordinator Candice Olrich at (517) 540-6834. (MK)