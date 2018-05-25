Snow Plow Thief Sentenced To Five Months In Jail

May 25, 2018

A Webberville man who helped steal snow plows from a Hartland Township business has been sentenced.



28-year-old Albert Cook III was sentenced to five months in jail and 18 months of probation by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty Thursday. Cook and his brother-in-law, Joshua Couden of Wixom, were both charged in the theft from Beauchamp Lawn Care and Landscape Supply in Hartland Township. The pair reportedly took eight snow plows from a parking area adjacent to Beauchamp’s in the early morning hours of November 20th.



Beauchamp’s reached out to the community and received a number of tips regarding a truck pulling a trailer full of plows the morning of the theft. Social media and Craigslist ads displaying identical plows for sale were also discovered by Beauchamp’s employees. The information led to an address in Webberville where the snow plows were discovered, along with vehicles, construction equipment, trailers and other miscellaneous items totaling over $250,000.



Cook previously pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of firearms as a habitual offender, while Couden admitted to receiving and concealing stolen property and a stolen vehicle. Couden was sentenced in April to five months in jail and three years of probation. (DK)