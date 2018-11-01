Governor Snyder Reappoints Three To Auto Theft Board

November 1, 2018

Governor Rick Snyder has reappointed 3 local residents to a state board aimed at preventing grand theft auto. Earlier this week, Governor Snyder announced 14 appointments and reappointments to multiple boards throughout the state. In particular, the Automotive Theft Prevention Authority Board of Directors saw 3 reappointments of the local flavor.



The first is Michael Thompson of Mason. Thompson is the former vice president and general manager of DK Security in Lansing. He will represent purchasers of auto insurance in Michigan.



Lori Davis of Wixom was reappointed to continue representing as an auto insurer doing business in the state. Davis has 32 years of experience at Allstate Insurance Company.



The third reappointment is Curtis Caid of Brighton. Caid is Chief of the Livonia Police Department. With a bachelor’s in criminal justice and participation in several law enforcement advance leadership programs, Caid has worked his way up the ranks in the Livonia PD, beginning as a patrol officer in 1979.



Members of the Board of Directors will serve 4 year terms, expiring on July 1st, 2022. Their reappointments are subject to the advice and consent of the State Senate. (MK)