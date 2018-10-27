Governor Snyder Appoints Two Local Men To Commissions

October 27, 2018

Governor Rick Snyder has appointed a pair of local men to two different state commissions. Appointments and reappointments to 29 boards and commissions have been announced this month by Governor Snyder.



One among those is William Wooster of Milford, who was appointed to the State Teacher Tenure Commission. Wooster is a middle school teacher at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and coaches cross country, basketball, and track. He is currently the treasurer of the Michigan Educational Credit Union Board of Directors. He will represent classroom instructors on the commission and serve the remainder of a five-year term which expires on August 31, 2020.



Appointed to the Natural Resources Commission was Kevin Creagh of Williamston. Creagh is currently the director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He previously served as the director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Creagh will represent Independents on the commission and serve a 4-year term that expires on December 31, 2022. His appointment is subject to the consent of the senate. (MK)