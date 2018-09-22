South Lyon Student Threatens To Shoot Up School

September 22, 2018

A middle school student has entered a plea to a felony charge after threatening to shoot up his school.



The 12-year-old South Lyon resident attends classes at Centennial Middle School and reportedly threatened to shoot up the school with an AK-47 on Tuesday. The threat was said to be made during a fifth-hour class, and two students reported it to a teacher. The student was arrested on Monday and entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of false report of terrorism the following day.



The South Lyon Herald reports the Lyon Township school resource officer responded to the school and interviewed those involved. A referee from Oakland County Juvenile intake was contacted and authorized detention of the student at Oakland County Children's Village. The student entered a guilty plea before an Oakland County judge. A disposition hearing is expected to take place in October. (JM)