South Lyon City Manager Search Progressing

July 7, 2018

The search process is progressing when it comes to hiring a new South Lyon city manager.



Police Chief Lloyd Collins has been serving as interim city manager since January, when former manager Lynne Ladner took an unspecified medical leave. No medical reason was ever made public and she was expected to return in February but her leave was extended again. A separation agreement was eventually negotiated between the city attorney and Ladner's legal representatives, which took effect March 29th. City Council hired the search firm GovHR USA to assist in finding a full time city manager.



More than 30 candidates had applied as of the July 5th deadline. The position has an advertised annual salary of $95,000 to $105,000, depending on experience and qualifications. The search firm will begin narrowing down the list of candidates July 23rd and conduct interviews, with finalists to be presented to City Council in a closed meeting. (JM)