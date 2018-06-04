Deputies Bust South Lyon Man Stealing Tools

A South Lyon man was arrested after allegedly stealing tools from a church under construction.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation responded around 11pm Thursday to the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church located in the 24000 block of Griswold Road on the report of a suspicious circumstance. The complainant advised that the church is currently under construction and a roofing company has their equipment on the roof. The complainant witnessed a subject on the roof of the church, throwing boxes down to the ground and loading them into his vehicle. The subject fled the area prior to Deputies arriving on the scene.



The complainant stated that the subject had made at least two trips into the building and provided a description of the vehicle used during the incident, as well as a physical description of the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy remained on scene hidden behind an outbuilding and approximately 30 minutes later, an individual matching the suspect’s vehicle and clothing description returned to the parking lot of the church. The Deputy made contact with the suspect and discovered miscellaneous tools inside of his vehicle.



The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was detained, later confessed to the theft, and the stolen property was recovered from his residence. The suspect, identified as a 51-year-old South Lyon man, was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending his arraignment on criminal charges. The investigation is continuing. (JM)