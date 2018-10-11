South Lyon High School Student Arrested After Shooting Threat

October 11, 2018

A South Lyon High School student who was allegedly devising a plan to obtain a firearm and shoot up the school was arrested this week



An Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy who is assigned as South Lyon High School’s School Resource Officer received an anonymous tip around 8:30am Wednesday that a student was in the process of devising a plan to obtain a firearm and shoot up the school. A report states the deputy interviewed the suspect, who refused to cooperate with the investigation. Further information provided to deputies identified a student who the suspect had attempted to obtain a firearm from. The Sheriff’s Office says that student was cooperative with deputies and refused to supply the suspect with a firearm.



The South Lyon High School Principal was notified of the incident and deputies arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old male who resides in South Lyon. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. (JM)