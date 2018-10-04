Lane Closure Planned Friday On South Milford Road

October 4, 2018

A temporary lane closure is planned Friday in the Village of Milford.



The Village advises that weather permitting; the right lane on northbound South Milford Road will be closed to traffic, starting after the morning rush hour on Friday. The right turn lane at South Milford Road and General Motors Road will not be impacted. The closure is needed for utility connection work to be completed.



Officials say the work is being completed as part of an adjacent development and is expected to take two weeks to complete. The road will remain open to traffic during that time, but drivers are reminded to drive with caution in construction zones. (JM)