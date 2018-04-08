17 Students Awarded $1,000 Scholarships For Textbooks

April 8, 2018

Several local students have been awarded scholarships that will help them as they continue their education at Michigan State University. The Livingston County Spartans have announced the winners of their 2018 Textbook Scholarships. 17 students from high schools across Livingston County will receive a $1,000 gift card which will be placed on file at the Student Book Store at MSU.



The Livingston County Spartans are a club that brings members of the Spartan family together through networking and social events, while supporting MSU in the community. They gather together at various establishments to watch games, participate in the Global Day of Service volunteering event, and hold the yearly Spartan Annual Family Picnic and Sparty Gala. This year’s picnic is scheduled for August 12th at the Oak Pointe Picnic Pavilion in Brighton. The gala, to be held at Oak Pointe Country Club, is the Livingston County Spartans’ premier event for raising money for the textbook scholarships.



Award recipients are: Claire Brennan and Madeline Niblock from Howell; Madeline Carr from Fenton; Sophia Cislo, Kali Crotty, Jacob Demski, Alexis Doyle, Cassidy Gobeille, Julia Gray, Fiona Kristo, Abby Langell, Cole Spence, and Matthew Zawisa from Brighton, Brent Johnson from Father Gabriel Richard, Holly Leja from Hartland, and Maya Stevelinck from Pinckney.(MK)