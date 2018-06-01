Brighton Library's Springfest Will Set the Stage for Summer Reading

June 4, 2018

An annual event at the Brighton District Library will have fun activities for kids, but serve an educational purpose as well by kicking off the library’s Summer Reading Program.



Springfest will be held this Sunday, June 10th, from 1 to 4pm in Millie’s Garden, which sits right outside of the library. Youth Services Specialist Margaret Vergith says Springfest will be an activity-filled day including giant bubble stations, a robot shop, jump rope team, stilt walker, juggler, a petting zoo and more.



At the event, readers of all ages can sign up for the library’s eight-week “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program, which begins with Springfest and runs through August 4th. Vergith tells WHMI the event is a favorite among the community and continues to grow each year, with as many as 800 community members attending last year's event.



This year, the library will offer numerous programs for every age, with over 40 available to kids, more than 20 for teens and more than 30 programs for adults. The goal is to promote summer reading to help children make gains in their education that they would otherwise lose when school is not in session. A schedule of events and additional information can be found at the link below. (DK)