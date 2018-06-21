St. Joe Brighton Celebrating National Cancer Survivors Month

June 21, 2018

The community is invited out to celebration in honor of cancer survivors and tour of a local facility fighting the disease. The St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer is inviting the community out for a National Cancer Survivors Month celebration on Tuesday, June 26th, from 5pm to 7pm. Attendees will the opportunity to honor the strength and courage of cancer survivors, as well remember loved ones who have passed.



After a short program, a blessing of new space, and a ribbon cutting by the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, those in attendance can take a tour of the Radiation Oncology unit. There, a new Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator will be unveiled. Beth Lavasseur, Executive Director of Oncology for the St. Joseph Mercy Health System, said the accelerator is replacing an older unit and will allow for additional treatments to be done in Brighton that previously would have required patients to drive to Ann Arbor to receive. Lavaaseur said the machine is capable of delivering very highly precise beams of radiation to tumor cells. By doing so, it spares the normal tissue from radiation exposure and reduces side effects while having a better outcome at killing cancer cells.



Also on the tour will be a stop by the Infusion Center where patients receive chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Medical experts, clinical research nurses, social workers, and chaplains who specialize in caring for patients with cancer will all be at the event to talk and answer questions attendees may have. The Cancer Center is located at 7575 Grand River Avenue, in Brighton. (MK)