State Police Arrest Parole Absconder With Ties To Hamburg RV Theft

August 3, 2018

State Police have arrested an out-of-state parole absconder and his wife who allegedly have ties to crime in Hamburg Township.



Early last month, the Hamburg Township Police Department took a report tying Roger Carter and Dana Royal, a married couple from North Carolina to the theft of a motorhome valued at $60,000. An anonymous tip to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the couple and her two daughters were on Sugar Island, which is located near Sault Saint Marie. The family was said to be living on the island in the stolen RV, using the pseudonyms “Lee and Marie Carter,” according to UpperMichiganSource.com. Chippewa County detectives obtained warrants and during the investigation process, learned that that Carter and Royal had fled the area. Last week, the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post was contacted and was able to locate and arrest the suspects.



Carter was transported back to Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula where he was charged with Larceny by Conversion. He has since been arraigned and is being held on $5,000 bond and on warrants out of North Carolina. Through the process, Hamburg Police learned that the couple had been using a fake RV rental business operated out of Owosso.



Authorities are asking that anyone who may have suffered financial loss while conducting business with RV NOW Rentals, contact the Hamburg Police Department and Detective Sargent Gary Harpe at (810) 222-1174, or Michigan State Police Flint Post and Detective Sargent James Moore at (810) 733-5869. (MK)